How Tinubu reacted moment INEC declared him winner + Video

The moment the Independent National Electoral Commission declared the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the just-concluded elections in Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as President-Elect has been captured on video.

The video, obtained by The Eagle Online, followed his declaration as winner of the election by INEC on Wednesday.

During the declaration by the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the former Lagos State Governor was seen in what looks like his living room in his Burdillon residence in Ikoyi, Lagos State with his running mate and former Borno State Governor, Senator Kashim Shettima, sitting to his right.

Also sighted in the video were several politicians of the APC leaning, including Governor Muhammadu Badaru of Jigawa State.

As Yakubu was about declaring the winner, there was a slight noise in the living room, which saw Tinubu raise his hands for calm.

As soon as Yakubu pronounced the National Leader of the APC the winner, everyone in the living room jumped up, including Tinubu, with shout of victory.

Seconds later, the wife of the winner, Oluremi Tinubu, came in to hug her husband.