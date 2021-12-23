How third party created crisis between me and Governor Fayemi – Senator Bamidele

Governorship aspirant of All Progressive Congress (APC), Senator Opeyemi Bamidele has narrated how third party created crisis between him and Governor Kayode Fayemi in 2014.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters who made this known while speaking at the state secretariat about his aspiration to contest for Governor, saying he decided to stay away from the state in order not to allow what happened in 2014 to repeat itself.

He recalled how he took care of the party from May 29, 2003 till 2010 when Governor Kayode Fayemi took over as the Governor of the state, adding that he paid for the party secretariat for seven years.

Bamidele said, “I took care of the party from May 2003, when Otunba Niyi Adebayo left office till 2010 when Governor Kayode Fayemi took over as the Governor of the state. Crisis will not enter this party, people of Ekiti are waiting to vote for me, but if I don’t have the ticket, there is no way they can vote for me. We should give the ticket to popular candidate, we should not deceive ourselves in this party.

“We should think about where we are coming from and where we are going to, I can count the number of times I attended events within two years and six months that I am in National Assembly.

“I don’t want what happened in 2014 to repeat itself, they squandered relationship between me and my brother (Governnor Kayode Fayemi), God said we are not enemy and we took over Ekiti again. The third party will go to governor office in 2014 and say what I did not say .”

Bamidele said that he is not ready to fight because it is only God that can crown us, adding it is only God that preserves his life because he has good intention for Ekiti people.

He assured the party members in the state to make them proud and also take care of the party members.

Speaking at the event, the state Chairman of the party, Barrister Paul Omotosho said that Governor Kayode Fayemi has warned the state Executive members to be neutral in the process of electing the candidate of the party.

He added that the party will give every aspirants level playing ground party’s primary.

According to him, Governor Fayemi has called all state Executive members not to endorse any candidate and to be neutral in the process of electing party’s candidate.