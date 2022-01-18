How technology can ease stress of ‘back to school’ rush – Google

Google on Monday highlighted five ways technology could ease the stress of students, teachers and parents go through the rush of back to school and getting back into the swing of things.

Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, Google Communication Officer, gave the admonition in a statement that he issued on Monday.

He said that tools such as beat traffic with a map, setting a reminder with an assistant, complete homework with the search among others were tools that could ease the back-to-school rush.

Kola-Ogunlade said that it could be overwhelming for parents to balance their own professional endeavours with the demands of their children’s rigorous education, but technology can sometimes help to lighten the load.

He said that parents, settling back to work after the restful holiday, face multiple tasks such as beating morning traffic to get their children to school on time, making sure that daily school supplies were lined up and ready to use among others.

According to him, a tool such as Set reminders with Assistant is a smart way to remember all things that are important for school from lunches to school events.

Kola-Ogunlade said: “One can get real-time information about traffic jams and delays using Google Maps, helping to plan better routes for school runs.

“Not all parents are subject matter experts, but they do often have to play the role of designated tutor, or help out with homework.

“YouTube is great for watching explanatory videos that are fun, informative, and educational, that can help parents tutor children who wish to learn more beyond their school work.

“Children today spend more time online than ever before, as such, it is important to help them develop healthy online habits and make sure they are protected from ills such as online predators and cyberbullies.”

The Communication Lfficer said that Family Link allows parents to set digital rules to help guide their children as they learn and explore online.

He said that the app helps children make good decisions about what they do on their devices and even shows teacher-recommended apps that can be added to their devices.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Google’s mission is to organise the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful.