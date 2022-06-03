How suspect perpetrated $1,030,302.00 internet fraud — Witness

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Wednesday presented its second witness, Ayotunde Solademi, a staff of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Office of Legal Attache, United States Consulate, Lagos, in the ongoing trial of one Uchenna Igwegbe, who is being prosecuted on a three-count charge bordering on retention of proceeds of criminal conduct and obtaining money by false pretence.

He was before Justice Sherifat Solebo of the Special Offences Court, Ikeja, Lagos for alleged fraud of $1,030,302.00.

One of the counts reads: “Uchenna Justice Igwegbe, sometime between July 2013 and November 2013 in Lagos, within the Ikeja Judicial Division of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud, retained in your control the aggregate sum of $1,030,302.00 only through your account domiciled with First Bank, being proceeds of criminal conduct on behalf of Obinna Kelvin (now at large).”

He is also accused of facilitating “the fraudulent obtaining of funds from unsuspecting members of the public totaling the sum of $937,073.00”.

The offences are contrary to Section 17 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC Act, 2004 and Section 1 (1)(a) and 1 (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Fraud Offences Act 2006.

He pleaded “not guilty” to the charges when he was arraigned on April 1, 2021.

At Wednesday’s proceedings, Solademi, who was led in evidence by prosecuting counsel, Ahmed Yerima, narrated how Igwegbe engaged in internet fraud facilitated by Obinna Kelvin, who was convicted and jailed in the United States for a $6.5 million fraud.

He further stated that investigation and forensic analysis of the devices seized from Obinna exposed Igwegbe as playing the role of a “bomber” in the alleged fraud.

He said: “A bomber is just one of the different roles online scammers play in the pursuit of fraudulent activities.

“In general, when it comes to online fraud or scam, the fraudsters work differently.

“Some are called shooters, others are called bombers. Some others provide accounts, while others are pickers, and so many other specialisations.

“From the conversations between the defendant and Obinna, it can be deduced that the defendant provides bank accounts.

“In the conversations between the defendant and Obinna, the defendant was providing bank accounts tailored to the need of Obinna in perpetrating online scam.

“The crime was discovered as a result of a joint operation with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, codenamed ‘REWIRED’.

“Between February 2016 and August 2016, the defendant sent five bank accounts to Obinna.

“One of those bank accounts was used to facilitate funds to Obinna, totalling $188,791.

“Upon interview of Obinna and forensic analysis of his mobile devices, Obinna was into online scam, which include insurance fraud, credit card theft, identity theft, online dating extortion and BEC.

“It was also discovered that the defendant was in communication with Obinna for specifically the transmission of US and foreign bank accounts, which were used to facilitate funds.”

Under cross-examination by Victor Okpara (SAN), the witness told the court that the WhatsApp communications between Igwegbe and Obinna were forwarded to him.

The case has been adjourned till July 5, 2022 for continuation of cross-examination.