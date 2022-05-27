How Stanbic IBTC’s activities drive job creation — MD

Stanbic IBTC has continued to champion the job creation drive in Nigeria through initiatives such as its graduate trainee programme and various entrepreneurial programmes, which had created job opportunities for Nigerians.

Dr. Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, commented on the bank’s role as a job provider.

Sogunle said the financial services provider was always at the forefront in bridging Nigeria’s unemployment deficit through its various programmes and provided necessary tools for its graduands to navigate through the 21st century job environment.

He said: “As a financial institution that placed much value on job creation, Stanbic IBTC continued to provide various employment opportunities geared at bridging the nation’s unemployment gap.

“Through our various graduate trainee programmes, we had ushered successful candidates out of the despair of unemployment and economic instability. Unemployment figure released by the National Bureau of Statistics was quite high, at 33.3 per cent.

“Graduates under our trainee programmes were exposed to seasoned subject experts in artificial intelligence and machine learning, financial management, data, cloud and blockchain technology.

“Stanbic IBTC has enabled numerous graduates to be prepared for the future.”

The Chief Executive noted that Stanbic IBTC would continue to provide opportunities for Nigerians to achieve their dreams and contribute to bridging the nation’s unemployment deficit.

“At Stanbic IBTC, we strongly believe in the dreams and aspirations of every Nigerian and we remain committed to providing avenues for fulfilling these aspirations,” Sogunle said.

Funke Amobi, Country Head, People and Culture, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, commented on the role Stanbic IBTC played in bridging Nigeria’s unemployment deficit.

Amobi said the financial services provider had taken the lead to provide job opportunities for Nigerian youths despite the economic challenges that plagued business organisations.

She said: “The importance of job opportunities cannot be overemphasised in Nigeria.

“As a corporate entity, we have lived up to these responsibilities, and have provided opportunities to Nigerians through our trainee programmes.

“Also, our entrepreneurial programmes are geared at equipping beneficiaries with the required skills to run successful businesses, and thus enhancing employment generation.”

Amobi further assured Nigerians that the organisation would continue to provide opportunities for citizens to achieve their aspirations.