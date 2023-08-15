How South East can win presidency — Senator

The South East must embrace other geopolitical zones in politics to get its fair share of Nigeria, Senator Onyekachi Nwebonyi (APC-Ebonyi North), said in Abakaliki on Monday.

The Vice-Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation and Water Resources made this known at a news conference.

Nwebonyi said the zone must play politics that would accommodate it fairly in the scheme of things at every election cycle.

He said: “Last general elections, the South East voted for the Labour Party.

“The presidential candidate of the party, Mr. Peter Obi, is a good man but the South East alone cannot make itself president of Nigeria.

“We must have the support of other geopolitical zones to win the presidency.

“This is why we must begin to play politics that will favour the South East at the national level because the zone has paid its dues and should not lose out in the scheme of things.

“In the ministerial list, some geopolitical zones got nine slots, some got eight slots, others got seven slots, but the South East got five slots only.

“When the South East agitated for more ministerial slots, it was reminded that it voted for the Labour Party.”

Nwebonyi commended his constituents covering Izzi, Abakaliki, Ebonyi and Ohaukwu Local Government Areas for voting for him and other candidates of the All Progressives Congress at the 2023 general election.

The Senator also commended the constituents for voting for Governor Francis Nwifuru during the elections and urged them to continue to support the APC-led administration in the state and in Nigeria.

He expressed worry at the high rate of unemployment in the country and promised to introduce programmes to enhance youth employment and empowerment to address the problem in his constituency.

Nwebonyi said: “We are going to tackle unemployment.

“I graduated 16 years ago, but some of my mates are still looking for jobs till now.”