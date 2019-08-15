The Police on Wednesday gave vivid details of how Soldiers attached to the 81 Division of the Nigerian Army stabbed and shot to death two youths celebrating “Isheri Day” in Isheri Olofin area of Ogun State.

The police gave the details in a statement by the spokesman of the Ogun State Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police Abimbola Oyeyemi.

Oyeyemi said the Commissioner, Ogun State Police Command, Bashir Makama, has ordered investigation into the shooting and killing by the soldiers on Tuesday.

Four soldiers, believed to be from Ikeja Cantonment under the 81 Division, had their duty post at the Kara Market but went to the celebration venue and allegedly got drunk before the altercation with the youths.

Oyeyemi said: “The Soldiers, on getting there, had a minor disagreement with some youths which made the soldiers to start shooting sporadically into the air. Consequently, one Damilare Adelani was hit by bullets and he died on the spot. The ugly incident infuriated the people at the scene who in turn reacted violently against the soldiers leaving one of the soldiers and three other civilians injured.

“The Soldiers quickly took their injured colleague to a hospital (name with-held) where they met one of the injured civilians being attended to by a Medical Doctor on duty. The Statement from the officials of the hospital reveals that the Soldiers ordered the Doctor on gun-point, to leave the injured man and attend to their colleague. They then dragged the patient out of the bed and subsequently stabbed him to death with a Bayonet attached to the muzzle of his rifle.

“Meanwhile, the Command has contacted the military authorities in Ogun State and efforts are in place to ensure that the suspected killer(s) are brought to book.”