A makeup artist, Ijeoma Nweke, was reportedly found dead after pleas to help find her were shared online on November 16, 2020 after she left home for a job.

That was the last she was heard from.

When she didn’t return home after days, people took to Twitter to raise alarm and beg for help in finding her.

After Nweke’s posts began circulating, she was reportedly found dead around Maryland, Enugu.

According to the reports, the killer, Chiamaka, conspired with her brother to kill Ijeoma for allegedly having an affair with her boyfriend.

Chiamaka allegedly lured Nweke by inviting her for a makeup job.

However, on getting there and suspecting foul play, Nweke quickly sent a message to a friend, before being forced to drink a poisoned substance.

The two siblings then allegedly poured acid on Nweke.

The siblings, identified as Ifezue Chiamaka and Ifezue Emeka, were on February 3, 2021 arraigned before an Enugu State Magistrate Court for the murder of the makeup artist.

An eyewitness who was present in court said he saw Emeka Ifezue pour acid on the body of Nweke after they dumped her corpse at the Maryland axis of Enugu Metropolis.

Also present in court was the boyfriend, who was willing to testify against the two siblings.

The case was adjoined to February 24, 2021.