How Sergeant killed my Police Inspector husband with sword – Widow

Itunnu, the widow of a Police Inspector, Francis Adekunle, allegedly killed by a Police Sergeant, Ukeme Asuquo, has narrated how her husband died.

The widow spoke on on Monday when Asuquo appeared before Justice O.H. Oshodi of Ikeja High Court, Lagos.

Asuquo was charged with the alleged murder of Adekunle.

While Asuquo was attached to the Anti-Cultism Unit of the Lagos State Police Command, Adekunle served until his death at the Special Protective Unit, Ikeja.

Asuquo was charged with murder, an offence contrary to Section 223 of the Criminal Law, C17, Vol.3, Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The charge read: “That you, Ukeme Asuquo, on or about June 4, 2020, around 8pm, at 1, Olajide Close, Agbelekale, Aboru, Lagos State, in the Ikeja Judicial Division, did unlawfully kill one Ilesanmi (Francis) Adekunle by hacking him with a cutlass.”

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

Itunnu, who was led in evidence by the prosecution counsel, M.O. Abari, told the court: “We just got back from work around 8pm on June 4, 2020, and while burning some refuse outside our compound, the defendant approached me and asked me to see him.

“He refused to answer me when I demanded his reason.

“Asuquo then drove in and shut the gate against me.

“I banged on the gate.

“As our co-tenant, Ayodele Eyitayo, approached the gate to open for me, Asuquo challenged him not to open the gate.

“He then pushed him to the ground.

“Upon my cry for help, my husband came down to stop them from fighting and open the gate for me.

“After our co-tenant (Eyitayo) went into his apartment, Asuquo went in as well but came out with a sword and chased me and my husband.

“We ran in different directions and after a while, one of our neighbours came back to inform me where I was hiding that my husband had been hacked by the defendant.

“I rushed to the scene and found my husband in a pool of blood in my neighbour’s compound.

“He was rushed in a tricycle to a hospital, where he died on the third day.”

Another witness, Taiwo Oluwatuyi, while being led by the prosecuting counsel, said despite his plea, Asuquo kept hitting the Inspector with the weapon.

Justice Oshodi adjourned the matter until October 17, 2022 for continuation of trial.

