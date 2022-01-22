How senior student brutalised 11-year-old junior with razor in college

Barely 48 hours after Nigerians were assaulted with the tragic stories of Hanifa Abubakar in Kano and Fatima in Maiduguri, two kids who met their painful death in the hands of adults who were tasked to protect them, another case of child brutality has been reported in Borno State

The victim, this time, is Jubril Sadi Mato, popularly called Ramadan, an 11-year-old pre-junior student of Elkanemy College of Islamic Theology in Maiduguri.

According to sources within the school, Ramadan “woke up in the wee hours of January 16, 2022, had his ablution and observed his early-morning prayer, with the hope of a fulfilled day ahead.

“He went about the activities of the day full of life.

“But by nightfall, when most students of the College had retired to bed, Ramadan had his life almost snuffed out by a senior student.”

PRNigeria gathered that the senior student, nicknamed Peros, who is in SS 2 Class, had sent Ramadan on an errand, to which he refused to go.

“That fateful night, he picked him (Ramadan) up, took him to a quiet place and used a razor blade to severely cut his neck, injuring most of his arteries and nerves,” the source added.

The offender left his victim in the pool of his blood and fled.

After some minutes, Ramadan struggled and walked himself to the Principal’s Office, where he collapsed.

He was rushed to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital.

The victim is a son to late Justice Sadi Mato of the Federal High Court, Kano State.

The perpetrator was subsequently arrested and handed over to the Police for further investigations.

Sources in the college told PRNigeria that similar cases in the past were concealed by the school management without any action taken.

The source said: “This is not the first case of violent attacks in the college.

“There are several other cases relating to sexual abuse and armed violence reported in the college.

“But the school management always sweeps them under the carpet.

“Incidents like this affect the physical and mental states of children.

“I wish to call on Borno Governor, Babagana Zulum, the Nigerian Police, Nigerian Bar Association, the National Human Rights Commission among other groups and individuals to intervene for justice to take place as the health condition of Ramadan remains critical at the Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.”