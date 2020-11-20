Ex-Senate Leader’s wife, six others die in Ondo road crash

No fewer than seven persons, including the wife of a former Senate Leader, Victor Ndoma-Egba, Amaka, lost their lives while many were injured in a fatal accident that occurred along Ore-Okitipupa Expressway in Ore, headquarters of Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State on Thursday evening.

It was gathered that the victims of the road crash had landed at the Akure Airport from Abuja and took a vehicle, which later had accident, on their way to Ilaje area of the state.

It was gathered that the victims were going to Igbokoda for the burial ceremony of the mother of Chief Olusola Oke, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress.

According to a source, the accident involved a truck, two cars and a coaster bus belonging to the Sports Department of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko and it reportedly happened few metres away from the military checkpoint at Irele Junction in Ore.

The source said: “The truck lost control and swerved off its lane to crush the cars and the AAUA coaster bus, killing four persons in the bus and three occupants of the two cars.”

When contacted, the Ondo State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Ahmed Hassan, confirmed the incident but said four persons died and eight people were injured in the road crash.

The FRSC boss explained that the injured and the remains of the deceased were taken to the hospital.

Hassan said: The accident was caused by loss of concentration and speed violation.

“Three females and one male died while eight were injured and they had been taken to Pima Hospital, Ore.”

The Head of Media and Protocols of the AAUA, Victor Akinpelumi, also confirmed the accident that involved the coaster bus of the institution.

He said the bus was hired for an official assignment when the accident occurred.

Akinpelumi said: “We have sent some officials of the Department of Works of the university to investigate the incident.

“We are still expecting them.”

