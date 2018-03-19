How Sen. Melaye armed us with guns, money for 2019 elections – Suspect

A suspect, Kabiru Saidu, popularly known as Osama, has told the police that the representative of Kogi West Senatorial District, Senator Dino Melaye, was the one who gave him one AK47 rifle, two pump action guns and N430,000 cash to enable him prepare to unleash mayhem on Kogi State in the countdown to the 2019 election.

Saidu, who was arrested alongside Nuhu Salisu, popularly known as Small, said he was introduced to Melaye, who met him on Airport Road in Abuja, by Alhaji Muhammadu Audu, described as a politician in Kogi State.

According to the Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, who briefed the press in Lokoja, Kogi State, Melaye handed over the items to Saidu with the instruction that he should recruit more thugs for the purpose.

Below is the full press statement by Moshood at the briefing:

SUSPECTS

1. KABIRU SAIDU a.k.a OSAMA “31 YRS” From Dekina LGA but based in Anyagba (Leader of the gang)

2. NUHU SALISU a.k.a SMALL “25 YRS” (a member of the gang )

EXHIBITS

I. Two (2) AK47 Rifles

II. Five (5) Pump Action Guns

III. Two (2) Locally made Pistol with one using AK47 Ammunition

IV. heap of charms

The Crime prevention and control strategies adopted by the Nigeria police Force throughout the country in the recent time to reduce violent crimes and other criminality are yielding positive results.

Working on actionable intelligence, the Kogi State Police Command personnel and Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad trailed and arrested the two suspects listed above after a gun battle with the Police team that lasted for some hours on the 19th January, 2018 at Ogojueje in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State. During investigation, they confessed to the various criminal roles they played in the commission of several kidnappings and Armed Robbery in different towns across Kogi State and its environs for which they have been on the wanted list of the Police for more than two years now.

During interrogation, they further confessed they were Political Thugs recruited by some mischievous Politicians in Kogi State to cause mayhem, and disruption of peace, and destruction of lives and property in the State. They also confessed to belonged to the gang of a dreaded and vicious kidnap for ransom gang under a gang leader (name withheld) whose where about is being investigated by the Force. The two suspects were identified by some of their victims.

According to the gang leader KABIRU SAIDU a.k.a OSAMA “31 YRS” he has been working as a Political Thug for one Alh. Mohammed Audu a Politician in the State. They said Alh. Mohammed Audu invited him to Abuja and introduced him to Senator Dino Melaye and they met on Airport road, Abuja inside the Senator Dino Melaye’s Car in the month of December, 2017. The suspect further confessed that, Sen. Dino Melaye told him that they should start working for the Senator as his Political Thugs and they should recruit and train more other thugs to work for him in preparation toward 2019 General election to enable him ( Sen. Dino Melaye ) challenge his political opponents and disorganized Kogi State.

The gang leader KABIRU SAIDU a.k.a OSAMA “31 YRS” further confessed to the Police investigative team that Senator Dino Melaye handed over a bag containing the following firearms one (1) AK47 rifle, two (2) Pump Action guns and the sum of four hundred and thirty thousand naira N430,000.00 to share with his boys.

Consequent on the indictments and criminal confessions against Senator Dino Melaye by the principal suspect KABIRU SAIDU a.k.a OSAMA “31 YRS” Nigeria Police Force, wrote a letter dated 2nd of March, 2018 addressed to the Senate President, Federal Republic of Nigeria informing and requesting him to release Senator Dino Melaye to report to Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Command on the 7th March, 2018 to answer to criminal offences levelled against him, to enable the Police carry out a discreet investigation into the confessions of the principal suspect against Senator Dino Melaye. But Senator Dino Melaye have refused to honour the Police invitation till date.

A case of Criminal Conspiracy and unlawful possession of prohibited firearms have therefore been filed by the Nigeria Police Force at Federal High Court Lokoja on 16th March, 2018 against the two suspects mentioned above, Senator Dino Melaye and Alh. Mohammed Audu who is also a suspect in the matter and is now on the run.

The renewed commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to sustain the tempo of the fight against kidnapping and other violent crimes in the country and guarantee protection of Lives and Property remains unequivocal and unwavering.