How Sanwo-Olu built, renovated 4,000 classrooms in six years — SCRPS Chairman

The Chairman, Special Committee on Renovation of Public Schools (SCRPS) in Lagos State, Hakeem Smith, on Tuesday told of how Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu built and renovated 4000 new classrooms in six years.

He spoke in Lagos ahead of Wednesday’s opening of another 16 new classrooms built by the Sanwo-Olu administration across the state.

Smith said since Sanwo-Olu resuscitated the committee in 2019 after he was sworn-in as the governor, the committee has been able to rehabilitate 386 blocks of classrooms in both primary and secondary schools across the six education districts in the state.

He added that about 1,290 classroom blocks have also been constructed, while other new construction projects are ongoing.

He mentioned some of the schools that has benefitted from the intervention to include King Ado Junior and Senior High School, Isale Eko Junior Senior Grammar School in Lagos; Cherubim and Seraphim Nursery and Primary school 1 Owutu, Ikorodu; Pastor Adegboyega Nursery and Primary school, Alapere, Ketu; and Iganmu Junior High School, Iganmu.

Smith further said that the administration has also constructed modular classrooms such as the one at Vetland Junior Grammar School, Agege, commissioned by the governor three years ago, while more of such classrooms are being replicated at Girls Junior Secondary School, Lalupon in Ikoyi; Lagos Baptist Secondary School, Obanikoro; and Ogba Junior Secondary School.

He noted that the classrooms have been equipped with digital teaching tools such as the use of digital screens by teachers while students learn with their iPads or phones.

In the area of furniture, Smith said about 208,000 furniture have been provided for public schools including model colleges while more new schools have been built.

To address the challenges facing public schools in the Ajegunle area of the state, Smith said a massive construction and rehabilitation work is presently going on at the Tolu School Complex in Ajegunle.

The complex houses 16 senior secondary schools, 15 junior secondary schools, and five primary schools with about 20,000 students.

He said that upon completion, the Tolu School Complex will become a tourist attraction with modern facilities that befits public schools.

Smith said starting from Wednesday, the governor will flag-off the official commissioning of 16 blocks of classrooms starting from Keme Balogun School in Ibeshe, Ikorodu with a drive through and commissioning of Ajegunle Junior Secondary School in Kosofe.

The Commissioner for Basic Education, Tolani Alli-Balogun, said Wednesday’s commissioning will be “another milestone demonstrating the governor’s commitment to education.

“He has a passion for education which is in line with the THEMES agenda.

“Education is dear to the governor’s heart.

“TESCOM has employed 500 teachers while the governor has approved N2 billion for the payment of WAEC for SS3

