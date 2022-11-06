How rough or slippery is the business terrain? – Ola Emmanuel

In 1876, William Orton, the president of Western Union Telegraph Company had a wonderful chance to purchase the patent for a new invention for just a $100,000. He was approached by Gardiner G. Hubbard (some sort of a go-between) with this opportunity but the Western Union boss, Orton, would rather replied directly to the inventor, Alexander Graham Bell, that his invention, though looked interesting, had no commercial possibilities. Orton called it “an electrical toy”. At that time, Western Union already had a nationwide network of telegraph wires in place, and Graham Bell had proven it that his invention, the telephone, would work well on telegraph lines. What was expected of Western Union was just to hook telephones up to its existing telegraph lines and the company would have had the world’s first nationwide

telephone network. Whether it was the usual human being’s response to perceived competition and threat that made Orton see the invention as a toy or it was a locked-

in mentality that nothing new can be added, Graham Bell went away with his patent and in a few decades his telephone company, AT&T, became one of the largest corporations in the world, and his patent became the most valuable patent in history.

Orton later devoted millions of dollars to confront Bell’s patents while attempting to patent his own telephonic instrument, which he was later forced to forfeit to Bell. That moment’s decision – or indecision – made Orton not only to lose something awesome, but he also paid more price to fight a lost battle, lost resources (in efforts, time, materials, and funds) in trying to come up with his own competing product after throwing away the opportunity to the right to own the invention.

Previously on this page, we established a key success characteristic an entrepreneur needs to possess to enable him or her turn an idea to a profitable and sustainable business. We discovered that indecision is a serious issue in entrepreneurship and previous knowledge and experience of your chosen line of business is very essential. Quite frankly, if your level of i nformation on a subject is shallow or you are a complete novice in the business you want to do, you may find yourself committing avoidable errors or paying some princely prices that ordinarily knowledge should save you from paying. Whether you are a potential, budding, strutting or high-flying entrepreneur, there are certain personal characteristics you need to move your business to the next level. An entrepreneur is not made to be a short distance runner. Doing business requires absolute commitment and tenacity.

It may require you putting the business above every other thing. Business, by nature,

is very jealous. It always demand physical attention on one hand, and several hours

of strategic thinking. During the day, in the night; while in the convenience, at times

when you are eating, your mind will be filled with thoughts on what to do now and

what to do next. This is beside unexpected issues you may have to attend to

urgently.

No business is error-proof; but doing business requires taking risks. You have to be

willing to take risks for you to make it as an entrepreneur. Shrewd businessmen and

women don’t wait for business situations to be hundred per cent certain before they

make decisions. Some take risks when they are seventy per cent sure, some others

make the move when they are eighty per cent certain. Whoever is waiting for

situations to be hundred per cent perfect before venturing will never find the right

time to take step, and opportunities will be escaping him in droves. However, your

risks must be well calculated; and not operating in presumptions thinking you are

trusting things to happen in your favour.

Ask genuine entrepreneurs why they are in business, they have concrete reasons to

give. They are well motivated. You also must be motivated to go into business. It is

the motivation that assists you to generate great passion that will keep you going if

you find yourself passing through rough weather in business. So what is that thing

that will make you to dare consequences of lack of money some time or delay

gratifications for the efforts you are putting into your business? That is your

motivation; lay hold of it before you take the decisive step to start a particular

business.

Quite many people are eager to go into business without acquiring requisite

technical skills. But majority of them have come back with their fingers badly burnt. It

is important you hone your skills before committing money into a business. You

should try to gain knowledge on the line of your business. How rough or slippery is

the business terrain? What is competition like? The more you know about the

business before you commit serious money, the better it is for you. Also, it is bad for

business if you are not skilful in relating with customers. If you are easily annoyed

and you are ready to give a piece of your mind to whoever crosses your path, your

business may be exposed to untoward injury and untimely annihilation. In today’s

business, seasoned entrepreneurs always try to find ways to ensure that that they,

their clients and their businesses are happy. How about spending some time on

apprenticeship to learn the rudiments of the business you want to do? It doesn’t cost

you anything to stoop low now so that you can conquer handsomely tomorrow.

Emmanuel is a business planning and cooperative consultant. He works with a team

of international consultants to conceptualise and plan agribusiness and housing

projects. As a certified trainer authorised to use the International Labour

Organisation’s enterprise development modules, he trains entrepreneurs and

organises workshops and seminars for potential and practising entrepreneurs as well

as business managers and cooperatives. He also speaks and facilitates at

leadership and management workshops on invitation. His book, Business Planning

Made Easy: Step by Step Guide On How To Turn Your Idea To Profitable Business’

is the latest of the books

