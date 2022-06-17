How Rivers State Police Command foiled N45m robbery attempt

Juliana Francis

Detectives attached to the Rivers State Police Command have successfully foiled a robbery attack that would have made the robbery gang N45 million richer.

The State Commissioner of Police, Friday Eboka, said Operatives of Elimgbu undercover achieved this on June 10, 2022.

This was after they responded to a distress call at Oil Mill Flyover, where they arrested three armed robbers with a white Hilux car.

He further stated that those arrested in connection with the crime are Jiddda Usman, 40; Iliya Adamu, 34; Haruna Garuba, 33; Emmanuel Iyam, 21; Musa Samaila, 35; and Zubairo Abdulasalem, 35.

Preliminary investigation showed that the suspects attacked Mohammed Sule, the driver of a DAF Truck with registration number: PKM 491 XA, carrying 150,000 bags of fertilizer valued at N22 million and the DAF truck valued at N23 million from Onne in Rivers State for delivery in Kano State.

Eboka said: “The robbers attacked and took them to Igbo/Etche bush, where they diverted the goods and lorry.

“However, on sighting the police, the hijackers zoomed off.

“Operatives swung into action and gave them a hot chase, which led to their arrest, while one of them was fatally wounded.

“The investigation is still in progress.”

In another development, on June 12 2022, Operatives attached to Operation Puff Adder while on routine patrol along Day Hotel Rumuekini in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Port Harcourt, arrested Kingsley Timothy of the same address in possession of a firearm and he could not give a satisfactory account of it.

Exhibit recovered was one locally made single barrel gun.