How prime suspect in death of NSCDC officer died

A 45-year-old man suspected to be involved in the killing of an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Jigawa State has reportedly died.

The development was announced by the spokesman of the Jigsaw State Command of the NSCDC, ASC Badaruddeen Tijjani on Saturday in Dutse.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the officer was killed by suspected hoodlums at Shuwarin market in Shuwarin District of Kiyawa Local Government of the state, while on official duty .

The deceased, Bashir Adamu-Jibril, a Superintendent of the Corps (SC), worked in the Department of Intelligence and Investigation in the command before his death.

The hoodlums, suspected to be butchers, allegedly matcheted the deceased, ripping open the back of his head.

Tijjani said the suspect, a resident of Shuwarin Town, was arrested on Thursday after the corps received credible information about his alleged involvement in the late officer’s death.

He said the Corps successfully apprehended the suspect on August 7 at Shuwarin town.

Also Read

He said: “However, while transporting him to the command headquarters at high speed, the suspect miraculously freed himself from the handcuffs and jumped out of the moving vehicle in an attempt to escape.

“He sustained severe injuries and was rushed to Dutse General Hospital for medical attention, where the suspect was confirmed dead by a doctor on duty.”

Tijjani reiterated the command’s commitment to ensure justice for the late officer and to continue to work tirelessly in upholding law and order across the state.

Post Views: 7