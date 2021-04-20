Truly, African leaders are going through one of the hardest times in terms of insecurity, and death of prominent people in the continent.

The continent had just mourned the death of Tanzania president last month, and we are here again mourning the death of another who is the President of Chad, Idriss Deby. He was said to have been shot while fighting rebels in the country. This is coming one day after his re-election as the president of the country.

Meanwhile, a very prominent Nigerian prophet, Primate Elijah Ayodele had warned immediately after Tanzania’s president death that he foresaw another death among African presidents, and that there was the need for them to pray against such.

He made this known three weeks ago during the release of his prophecy for African countries. In the prophecy, he talked about the security sector, and warned against death in African countries.

These were his words,”In Congo, there will be a lot of security trouble. Congo will have political turmoil, there will be a gang up against the President coming back as the president, and it will be hijacked by the opposition.

– South African president will lose a prominent person in his cabinet, there will be a crisis in his party, he must handle COVID-19 well.

– Ghanaian President will finish his term without any fear of death as long as he gets closer to God.

– Africa still needs to pray so they won’t lose another president in the next one year’’

Unfortunately, this has come to pass in Chad just few weeks after he said it.

Primate Elijah Ayodele is known for his consistency in giving prophecies about things to happen accurately. He is celebrated for predicting the outcome of US Election, Edo election, Coming of Covid-19, and other notable things that have happened around the world.