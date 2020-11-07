The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has once again added another feat as his prophecy on the outcome of the election in United States comes to pass.

His Media Office said this in a statement on Saturday shortly after results emerged that Democratic candidate Joe Biden had defeated the incumbent and Republican candidate, Donald Trump.

Apart from the advice he gave to Trump and Biden few days to the election, Primate Ayodele had foretold in 2019 that he sees the incumbent losing the election to a strong candidate of the Democrat party.

In a video interview conducted by Legit TV in 2019 and posted on the Youtube channel, Primate Ayodele said categorically that if Republican allows Trump as their candidate, he will lose.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w3VDt089bLQ

Apart from this, in a publication culled from Global excellence website, Ayodele stated that he sees Trump losing to a strong Democrat candidate.

In his words: “British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson may not finish his first term because they would not want him to. I see that Russia is attacked. Ukraine and America will have issues.

“I see massive protests against the policies of Boris Johnson and American president, Donald Trump.

“Trump’s second term is uncertain.

“There will be an attempt to impeach Trump but I see him surviving the plot.

“I see a serious candidate from the Democrat unseating him in the 2020 election.”

(https://globalexcellenceonline.com/2019-2020-all-the-new-and-past-prophecies-of-primate-ayodele-that-are-coming-to-pass/)

The Media Office added: As the man of God said it, It has come to pass, the Prophecy started coming to pass with the impeachment threat which Donald Trump survived and now, his loss to Democrat party candidate, Joe Biden in the 2020 USA Election.”