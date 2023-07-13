How Primate Ayodele foretold Max Air crisis in ‘Warnings To The Nations’

828 828

The domestic operations of Max Air, one of the leading airlines in Nigeria, have been put on hold as a result of a suspension by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

In a letter NCAA/DG/AIR/11/16/363, NCAA directed the suspension of Parts A3 and D43 with regards to the operation of Max Air’s Boeing 737 aircraft type with immediate effect.

This unfortunate development is in fulfillment of the prophecies released by Nigerian prophet, Primate Ayodele in his newly launched annual prophecy book titled Warnings To The Nations.

As widely known, Warnings To The Nations is an annual prophecy book released by Primate Ayodele and it always contains prophetic revelations to nations, presidents, governors, individuals and every sector of a country is also captured in the prophecy book.

In the aviation sector of Nigeria, Primate Ayodele mentioned some leading airlines and uncovered what will befall them in the coming days and how they can avert the dangers. For Max Air, Primate Ayodele warned the airline to be careful as he foresees problems ahead of them. He predicted an expansion for the company but sternly warned the management to be careful against disappointing their customers.

These were his words:

MAX AIR

‘’I foresee the airline must be careful so that it will not face any problem. I foresee the opening of new routes. The airline must guide against disappointing their customers and causing embarrassment’’ (pg 1)

Considering the latest development against Max Air, it can be deduced that it is totally in line with the prophecy of Primate Ayodele contained in Warnings To The Nations (2023/2024 edition).

According to reports, Max Air was suspended due to some reasons related to customer’s safety, which further pronounces Primate Ayodele’s warning against ‘disappointing their customers’.

One incident was Fuel Contamination of the main fuel tanks of aircraft B737-300, Registration Marks; 5N-MHM, leading to the Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) shutdown on ground Yola Airport on the 7th of July, 2023.

Another incident was the aborted take-off of Boeing 737-400 aircraft, registration marks 5N-MBD, which occurred at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) due to high Exhaust Gas Temperature (EGT) indication on the 11th of July, 2023.

Lastly, an air return by aircraft B737-300, Registration Marks; 5N-MHM to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) due to duct overheat indication in the cockpit on the 11th of July, 2023.

It would be recalled that Primate Ayodele launched his 2023/2024 Warnings To The Nations on Saturday, 1st of July, 2023 and 10 days later, three incidents fulfilling his prophecies for Max Air have happened.

By the fulfilment of this prophecy on the Aviation sector and particularly Max Air Airline, it has been confirmed that Warnings To The Nations isn’t a literature book but a compilation of divine signals delivered to Primate Ayodele through the inspiration of the Holy Spirit.