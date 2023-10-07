How Primate Ayodele foretold Israel, Palestine war 11 months ago

At least 198 have died in Gaza, Palestine said, while 70 were killed in Israel as 5,000 rockets were fired by militant group Hamas in a surprise attack. Israel declared war against Hamas, vowing to avenge the fierce attack, and launched airstrikes.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country is at war and Hamas will pay an unprecedented price.

“Citizens of Israel, we are at war. This is not an operation, not an escalation – this is war. And we will win. Hamas will pay an unprecedented price,” he said in a video message.

Although both countries have not always been at peace with each other, the latest attack is a huge surprise because it has never happened. For the first time in decades, Israel declared war against Palestine, as captured earlier.

This is in fulfillment of the prophetic revelation of Nigeria’s foremost servant of God, Primate Ayodele which he shared eleven months ago. There are two major times he shared what God told him about what has just happened; First in November 2022 and secondly in January 2023.

In November 2022, Primate Ayodele foretold that Netanyahu’s tenure will not witness peaceful co-existence with Palestine. He stated that there will be a crisis between the two countries especially at the Gaza strip.

‘’Israel and Palestine nation will not be realistic in the time of PM Netanyahu, there is still going to be crisis between them especially at the Gaza strip where there will be major problems and tough crisis.’’

In January 2023, Primate Ayodele was clearer with his statement when he described an aggravating situation in Israel. He mentioned that they will want to fire missiles into Israel and this will in turn escalate the matter between the two countries.

‘’Honestly, the Palestine state is not going to be realistic, it’s just a mere waste of time. There is still going to be more fighting in Palestine and more attacks. There is going to be missiles they will want to shoot to Israel which will affect some parts and this will aggravate issues’’

Again in his annual prophecy book titled Warnings To The Nation (2023/2024 edition) which was released in July, the prophet warned that the issue between Palestine and Israel will continue to generate problems. He further explained that there will be attacks on Israeli soldiers.

‘’…..I foresee the Palestine and Israel matter will continue to generate problems. I foresee Israel will carry out a major attack around the Middle East. Israel will improve in agriculture. The Spirit of God says Israel must be extra careful because there will be attacks on Israeli soldiers….’’ (Pg 84)

With the unexpected attacks on Israeli soldiers and missiles fired into Israel by Palestine’s Hamas, Primate Ayodele has further spread his prophetic tentacles as he obviously foretold the current happenings though not for him to be glorified but for the countries to be aware beforehand and avert such occurrence. Prophecies are not to instill fear or to declare at all times, most of the times it is to warn people ahead of negative events. Prophecies don’t just create awareness for issues, they provide solutions to problems that will occur in future.