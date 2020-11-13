Arguably, one of the saddest news in history has rocked the world with the death of former President of Ghana, Jerry Rawlings, who was said to have lost his life to COVID-19 on Thursday.

Condolences have been pouring out from celebrities, politicians and prominent individuals since his death was announced.

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, had earlier predicted the death of a former president of Ghana in his annual book of prophecy, titled: “Warning To The Nations.”

On Page 215 of the book, the popular prophet asked Ghana to pray not to lose a former president and a prominent person in the country.

Ayodele said: “The country should pray against the death of a former president, Ghana should rebuke the death of a prominent king and even a prominent person in the country.”

Also, it is worthy of being noted that Primate Elijah Ayodele many months ago categorically stated that COVID-19 will affect lots of people and that many prominent politicians will lose their lives to it.