Pressure from the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, and the All Progressives Congress Youths contributed in no small measure to the decision of the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, to finally drop Dr. Festus Adedayo as his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity.

The First Lady in her reaction to the appointment through her Twitter handle while quoting one of APC’s statements, tweeted: “You cannot drive an agenda with people who don’t believe in that agenda…how will you achieve your purpose If you bring in people who fought against your agenda.”

The APC youths also rejected the recent appointment, saying Lawan is giving appointments to Buhari’s enemies.

Bowing to pressure from the Presidency and APC loyalists, Lawan dropped Adedayo as spokesperson on Thursday.

This was contained in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Isa Mohammed.

According to Mohammed: “Office the office of the President of the Senate has reviewed the appointment of Mr. Festus Adedayo as Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the President of the Senate and decided to rescind its decision on the appointment, and wishes Mr. Adebayo the best in his future endeavours.”