How pregnancy affected my eyesight — Singer Simi 

Joy Bakare
Singer Simi has detailed how pregnancy and childbirth affected her sight quite negatively.
The popular Nigerian singer explained having her first child, Adejare, brought a number of changes to her body.
She said the one complication that arose during her pregnancy was sight defect.
Simi noted that after the birth of her daughter, she hoped the condition would improve, but it worsened, compelling her to seek medical intervention.
After consulting with an optician and series of test sand scans were done, she said a pair of glasses was recommended.
She worried about having to wear glasses all the time as she’s not used to it.
