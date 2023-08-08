Trending
Entertainment

How pregnancy affected my eyesight — Singer Simi 

Joy Eniola OlorunsolaBy Updated:No Comments
Joy Bakare 
Singer Simi has detailed how pregnancy and childbirth affected her sight quite negatively.
The popular Nigerian singer explained having her first child, Adejare, brought a number of changes to her body.
She said the one complication that arose during her pregnancy was sight defect.
Simi noted that after the birth of her daughter, she hoped the condition would improve, but it worsened, compelling her to seek medical intervention.
After consulting with an optician and series of test sand scans were done, she said a pair of glasses was recommended.
She worried about having to wear glasses all the time as she’s not used to it.

Coup: Niger’s junta rejects diplomatic overtures by UN, US

Spotify brings its AI DJ feature to Nigeria

Simi said: “I have a little bit of a sub story for you. 
“My daughter is three years old. 
“Since I gave birth to her, my eyes have not been the same.
“I feel like I had a 20/20 vision before I got pregnant, but not anymore. 
“My eyesight is gone on an excursion underground.
“Three months ago, I was like something is not tallying here. 
“I was like seeing double. 
“I went to do an eye scan and whatever.
“Everything was just turning. 
“So I went for another eye exam and the doctor said I have to get glasses.
“I got a message few days ago that my glasses were ready. 
“I’m on vacation now so I don’t have access to it.”
Share.

Related Posts