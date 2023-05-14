How popular Yoruba Nollywood actor died hours after Saint Obi’s death became public

Barely 24 hours after the death of a popular Nollywood actor, Saint Obi, became public knowledge, a Yoruba popular actor and filmmaker, Murphy Afolabi, has also died.

The thespian, who acted in Yoruba movies, was said to have fallen down in the bathroom in his house in Ikorodu, Lagos State on Sunday.

A filmmaker and President of the Yoruba Movies Directors Guild, Seun Olaiya, shared the sad news on a WhatsApp platform populated by filmmakers.

He was corroborated by the Managing Director of the popular movie marketing company, Corporate Pictures Nigeria Limited, Abdullahi Abdulrasaq.

Olaiya wrote: “I swear to God just before the news, I was still hailing him.

“This is really a rude shock to me.”

Showbiz personality and the convener of the Best of Nollywood Awards, Seun Oloketuyi, also confirmed the news.

Oloketuyi said: “It is true.

“He passed away after taking a fall in his bathroom at his house in Ikorodu this morning.”

Another filmmaker, Tunde Ola-Yusuf, posted a picture of the late actor on Facebook, adding: “Rest in peace.

“May God give the family and close associates the fortitude to bear the loss.

“Good night, Murphy Afolabi.”

Yet another filmmaker, Fidelis Duker, wrote: “What is really happening?

“I am just watching him in a movie now.”

Some Yoruba actors have also commented and commiserated with the family of the deceased.

Born on May 5, 1974, Afolabi got into the movie industry in 2001.

The graduate of Ire Polytechnic, Osun State, appeared in over 60 movies before his death.

His film credits included Ifa Olokun, Omowunmi, Jimi Bendel, Wasila Coded, Olokiki Oru and Idera.