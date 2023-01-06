A student, who simply identified himself as Ibrahim, has narrated how operatives attached to the Oyo State Police Command extorted him of N90,000, which was meant for the payment of his school fees.

The student said the money, collected via a Point of Sale operator, was from the N93,000 he had in his account.

Ibrahim, who said the policemen, operating along RCC, Old Ogbomoso Road, Oyo State, forced him to transfer the money to the PoS operator, who he now went to for the cash.

He said efforts to reach the spokesman of the Oyo State Police Command, Adewale Osifeso, and Commissioner, Adebowale Williams, were in vain.

The post, shared by an activist, Rinu Oduala, on Twitter reads: “People help me, I was extorted illegally yesterday on my way coming to Lagos and was calling the police pro and commissioner, all picked and kept saying wrong number. But I called a former pro, he said it is their number and that is how they do.

“Please ma, help me, this is my school fees as a sum of 90k out of 93k found in my account. I pray you see this so I can explain how it happened. Was driven to the bush and threatened. Please save me. I pray you see this.

“The most painful part (is that) I told them this is my school fees and they extorted N90k out of the N93k in my accounts. Was just driven to the bush, they told the other passenger they are taking me to the office but I will join them at the popular Amala joint in Oyo that they should wait for me.

“On our way, they passed different routes and in their car, they kept telling me I should call anyone I know to send me money. I told them no one, it’s kinda hard this time, immediately, one of them collected my phone and told me to open my bank (app) and I did.

“And was taken to PoS which I think it’s their PoS cause when I sent the money, they did not receive (an) alert. Once I told him nah awodi police, he said haa, eyini and he gave me the cash immediately. I can send you the driver’s number to confirm these people have no mercy. (I) was pleading, crying in their car. Still, they extorted me. They left 3k for me.”