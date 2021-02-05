The traditional ruler of Uzoubi Umuna community, Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State, Eze Boniface Chigere Okereke, has told of the humiliation he suffered in the hands of a policeman posted in the community to enforce the curfew imposed by the state Governor, Hope Uzodinma.

The traditional stated this in a petition he sent to the state Commissioner of Police, Nasiru Muhammed.

He said the policemen were those enforcing the restriction of movement in the peak of the crisis that rocked the community.

Okereke said: “On Wednesday, January 27, 2020, at about 2:00pm, I was returning from a meeting of Orlu council of traditional rulers, held at the palace of the traditional ruler of Umudioka Ancient Kingdom, Eze Thomas Obiefule. I branched to my office at No. 5 L.N Obioha street, also in Uzoubi, Umuna. I met a team of mobile policemen who ordered me to come out of my car or they would shoot me and forced me to lie down on the floor in presence of my subjects.

“Also, inspite of my explanation to that effect and my appearance as an elderly man, the police men pointed their guns at me and ordered me to get down from the car and lie down on the ground for more than 8 minutes in public glare before one of them intervened and told me to get up.

“This is the height of disrespect to me, my community and the traditional institution.”

Okereke said despite being 77 years old, the policemen were ready to flog him for coming out not minding that curfew was only imposed between 6pm and 6am, adding: “So, I’m calling on the police hierarchy in Imo State to investigate this allegation and necessarily call their men to order. I am still bearing the humiliation, with pain and grief.”