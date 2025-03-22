How policemen forced me to give them money — Actress

An actress, Bamike Olawunmi, popularly known as Bam Bam, has revealed her encounter with Nigerian policemen, who forced her to part with money in a frightening manner.

The reality television star narrated the encounter, which she described as “inappropriate and forceful”, on her X handle on Friday.

Bam Bam wrote: “Just wrapped up from a movie set, heading home, and Nigerian police stopped us for no reason—forced us to step down only to start begging for money.

“What kind of nonsense is this? If we refused, what would they have done?

Also Read

“He was a bit inappropriate and forceful.

“I came down, greeted him, he asked if I was okay, I said I’m fine just tired.

“He said ‘show me love now’ he could have asked from the car window, but my assistant and I were down, we couldn’t drive off so I was forced to give something.

“We shouldn’t see the police and feel uncomfortable but safe.

“Asking and demanding are two different things.

“Feeling entitled about your money and tipping because they were respectful and actually doing their job are two different things.”

Post Views: 24