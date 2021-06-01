A social media user has shared a video of a police officer assaulting a female beach goer.

It was gathered that a stolen phone led to the altercation on Saturday, May 29, and it quickly escalated into a physical fight as a woman who was at the beach for the celebration of her friend’s birthday was manhandled by a security man at the beach.

The man who filmed the assault is heard in the background saying that the policeman had accused him of being the one with the missing phone.

But he didn’t state how the woman got involved in the fracas.

The fight ended in a police station. A second video shows the man and woman in a police station with the officer who assaulted the woman.

The man who filmed the incident claimed the policeman who assaulted the woman tried to turn the story against them, that they were the one assaulting an officer but they were saved by the video recording he made with his phone.