How Police Officer shot dead Lagos Lawyer

Police in Lagos State have arrested an Assistance Superintendent of Police (ASP) attached to Ajah Division for allegedly killing a female lawyer on Christmas Day.

Police spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the arrest on Monday.

He stated two other police officers who were with the ASP were also arrested for interrogation.

“Unfortunate and avoidable incident that was. The ASP that shot and two others with him have since been taken into custody.

“They are to be moved to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, for further investigations,’’ Hundeyin stated.

The spokesman stated also that the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Abiodun Alabi, had been in touch with the family of the deceased and with the Nigerian Bar Association over the ugly incident.

“Mr Alabi has given firm assurances that justice will definitely prevail,’’ Hundeyin further stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria earlier gathered that the incident threw the community into confusion as the suspected policeman and his team fled the scene immediately.

NAN gathered that the officer, was however, caught and detained by operatives of Ajah police division.

NAN learnt that the deceased, her sister, and four children were returning from a Christmas outing in their car at about 11.00 a.m. when the police man tried to stop them.

A source said the woman was trying to make a U-turn under the Ajah Bridge when the ASP allegedly shot at her vehicle and the bullet hit her.

“She was rushed to a hospital where she was confirmed dead,’’ the source said.





