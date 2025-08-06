How plane almost crushed K1 De Ultimate on tarmac + Video

A plane operated by Value Jet nearly crushed renowned Fuji music icon, Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, on the tarmac of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Tuesday.

According to a video seen by The Eagle Online, K1 was standing in front of the plane when the pilot began taxiing, forcing him to move away quickly lower his head.

The action of lowering his head saved K1 from being hit by the wing of the plane.

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has since suspended the licences of both the pilot and co-pilot of the flight.

A 23-second video posted on the Facebook page of the NCAA showed that the aircraft involved was a CRJ-900ER with registration 5N-BXS.

The aircraft was seen taxiing from its bay with K1 and some ground staff maintaining close proximity to the plane, indicating that it has not been cleared for take-off.

According to information available to The Eagle Online, trouble started between the flight crew and Marshall when the musician boarded the flight with a flask containing water.

He was reportedly told that water not obtained on the flight was not allowed.

The acclaimed King of Fuji was said to have insisted on taking the flask and water on the flight, asking the crew if they do not know him.

After a lot of back and forth, K1 was said to have opened the water flask and poured the content out, with some of it splashing on the ground crew.

This was said to have infuriated the crew, leading to his being taken off the flight.

After the door of the plane was shut, K1 stood in front of the aircraft, insisting it cannot take off without him.

He was seen in the video shared by the NCAA arguing with some ground crew members.

All of a sudden the pilot started taxiing.

The ground crew and K1 moved away from the nose of the plane to the side.

As the wing got close to the musician, he had to quickly duck to avoid being hit.

Then one of the ground crew members told him: “Wait now, wait now.

“Sebi you strong?

“Why you no wait?”

Following this, the NCAA suspended the licenses of two the pilots involved over safety breach.

This was revealed in a statement by Michael Achimugu, its Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, on Tuesday in Abuja.

The statement said: “”The NCAA has received reports concerning a serious breach of aviation safety protocols by a ValueJet pilot at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja (Domestic Terminal) on Tuesday, August 5, 2025.

“Consequently, the Authority has taken immediate enforcement action by suspending the licences of the Pilot, Captain Oluranti Ogoyi, and the Co-Pilot, First Officer Ivan Oloba with immediate effect.

“This suspension will remain in place pending the conclusion of a full investigation into the incident.”

According to the NCAA, the preliminary information indicated that the pilot in question commenced departure procedures from the designated bay without adhering to the mandatory pre-departure clearance protocols.

It added that the pilot’s reckless action endangered the safety of ground personnel and other airport users, contravening established civil aviation regulations and international safety standards.

According to the NCAA, it views the incident with utmost seriousness as it reaffirms its commitment to safety to all stakeholders.

