How Pastor Omale predicted Tinubu’s victory at Cross Over Service

The Founder of Divine Head of God International Ministry in Abuja, Prophet Emmanuel Omale, predicted the victory of President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the church’s December 31, 2022 cross over service.

Prophet Omale gave the prediction while revealing the outcome of the 2023 presidential election at the service.



Omale had before now prophesied the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2015 elections and his re-election in 2029.

In the sermon during the cross over service, Pastor Omale said the Lord told him that the election will come and go and nobody will die.

Though Omale did not mention the name of Tinubu, the prophet was referring to the President-elect when he said he saw “ewedu” every where after the election.

“Ewedu” is a special delicacy that is popular in Yorubaland.

Omale said: “I remember when other people say Donald Trump will not win.

“I stood here then to tell you the mind of God and the prophesy came to pass.

“And the Lord told me the election will come and pass.

“Nobody will die.

“Nigeria will not scatter.

“But I see the person they don’t like will be the person that will be be the president.

“The Lord say the person, the people said no, he is the one that will come.

“I see a better Nigeria.

“I saw there is a lot of ‘Ewedu’ everywhere after the election.

“Any government that comes, you will be a part of it.”

The cleric further spoke of on other issues, saying: “The country will witnessed heavy downpour of rain in the year.

“And it will cause serious flooding that will wrecks havoc on the goods and properties of the people.

“So, we should be careful and take good care of our wards.”

It will be recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission on March 1, 2023 declared Tinubu as the president-elect.

Tinubu, a former Lagos State Governor, was declared the president-elect after the 70-year-old polled 8,794,726 votes to win the 2023 presidential election.

The INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, announced Tinubu as the winner at the International Collation Centre in Abuja in the early hours of March 1, 2023.

Tinubu won the election ahead of other contenders: Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Atiku Abubakar; Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi; and New Nigeria Peoples Party candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The three leading presidential candidates won in 12 states each, while Kwankwaso claimed only Kano State.