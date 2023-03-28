How pastor allegedly defiled church member’s 17-year old daughter – Medic

A Medical Doctor, Maria Fadaka, on Monday told an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court how a pastor, Chris Mcdouglas, allegedly defiled the 17-year-old daughter of a member of his Church.

The Pastor at Peculiar Generation Assembly Church is facing charges of defilement and sexual assault by penetration.

Mcdouglas, however, pleaded not guilty to the nine-count charge.

Fadaka is a public health officer at Mirabel Medical Centre, a sexual assault referral centre at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital.

She was led into evidence by the state Director of Public Prosecution, Dr. Babajide Martins.

The medical doctor told the court that the survivor (name withheld) presented herself for medical examination on May 12, 2020, a month after the last alleged sexual intercourse with the defendant.

According to her: “The survivor came to Mirabel Centre on May 12, 2020 and complained of rape by her pastor.

“The survivor said the last sex escapade occurred about a month prior to her presentation at the centre.

“The result of the medical examination showed forceful and repeated vagina penetration.”

NAN reports that a copy of the medical report of the witness, dated May 14, 2020, was admitted into evidence following no abjection from defence.

While being cross-examined by defence counsel, Suleiman Salami, the witness told the court that she was an employee of LASUTH and that it was possible for someone who has had consensual sex to have repeated vagina penetration.

The witness said she only reviewed the history of the survivor, which was written by the counsellor at the centre and captured it in her report.

The doctor added that the survivor did not mention to her that she was defiled through the anus and no DNA test was carried out to ascertain that the defendant committed the alleged offences.

The prosecution informed the court that it would be closing its case against the defendant after the witness gave her testimony.

The defence counsel, however, informed the court of filing a no case submission.

“We shall serve the prosecution necessary documents my lord,” Salami said.

Justice Ramon Oshodi adjourned the case until April 27 for filing and adoption of no case submission by defence.

NAN also reports that the mother of the survivor (name withheld) and one Inspector Akikuowo Omiere had on January 9, 2023 testified against the embattled pastor in the ongoing trial.