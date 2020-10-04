Isaac Omodewu, a chieftain of All Progressives Congress, has called on all interest groups within the party to unite toward achieving true reconciliation.

This was contained in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen on Saturday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Omodewu, a US-trained accountant and public administrator, was two-term commissioner in the immediate past administration of the late former Governor Abiola Ajimobi.

Omodewu said the groups should stop venting their grievances in the media so that all efforts toward true reconciliation would not be in futility.

He expressed displeasure with the brewing supremacy battle after the much publicised meetings convened by the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC National Reconciliation Committee and Governor Kayode Fayemi to resolve the crises.

The former commissioner appealed to all returning and existing members of Oyo APC to sheathe their swords for a united party as well as victory in the 2023 elections.

He said: “The party cannot move forward if we do not stop unnecessary discrimination. APC is a product of ACN, PDP, CPC, APGA, ANPP and other legacy parties.

“The party was formed for the purpose of ensuring good governance at all levels.

“Therefore, we must imbibe the spirit of tolerance for peaceful coexistence.

“APC is the only party we can call our own. All stakeholders must place the party’s interest above theirs. The party is the binding force that unites all of us.

“The unity of the party is the first step toward electoral victory. Our disunity actually gave a room for Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP), victory in 2019.”

Omodewu said the Oyo APC lost the presidential and governorship elections in the state because of supremacy battle, adding that such ought to have taught them good lessons.

He said members of the party could not continue to suffer to personal interest, urging all stakeholders to be conscious of what they said or wrote about the party.

According to him: “Washing our dirty linens in the public will lead us to nowhere. On the leadership of the party, there ought to be no need for controversy again.

“Former Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala has always said he was neither contesting in 2023 nor begging to be a leader of APC.

“The declaration of Alao-Akala further underscores his loyalty to the party, maturity and exemplary leadership quality.”

Omodewu said he expected the formation of the all-inclusive Oyo APC Elders’ Advisory Council to be a panacea to the party’s crises and not the beginning of another civil war.

He said: “It will be counterproductive if the supremacy battle continues, as all of us have a responsibility to make things work better and ensure unity in our party.

“Let us join hands together with the leadership of our party at the national and state levels to ensure our party remains strong to win elections at all levels come 2023.”