Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara, Kogi State has stated the circumstances that led to the kidnap of a staff of the institution, Joseph Arome Simeon, and two students of the Kogi State Polytechnic, Itakpe Campus.

The university, in a statement on Monday by its spokesman, Balogun Omeiza David, said the trio were kidnapped on Sunday.

They were kidnapped inside the Living Faith Church, also known as Winners Chapel, founded by Bishop David Oyedepo.

The university, however, denied earlier media reports that the students were its.

It said in the statement: “For the past two days, different news blogs have written erroneously without proper investigation on the kidnapping that actually took place on Sunday 29th August 2021 at Osara the community serving as host to the newly founded Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara.

“Without mincing words, there was actually a kidnapping case on Sunday 29th August at Osara, Adavi Local Government Area, Kogi State around 7:30 p.m. A staff of CUSTECH working with the ICT department by the name Joseph Arome Simeon was kidnapped alongside two female students of Kogi State Polytechnic, Itakpe Campus.

“From the details made available to the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Salawu Sadiku and the Information Unit of CUSTECH, the trio had gone to the Living Faith Church located in the outskirt of Osara for a voice training session only for them to be kidnapped around 7:30pm on that fateful day.

“Further reports made available by the security agents said the kidnappers shot sporadically into the thin air before they finally abducted their victims from the Living Faith Church, Osara.

“The general public should be well informed that no student of CUSTECH, Osara was kidnapped as wrongly reported and shared widely by other news blogs.

“Also, the two female students that were kidnapped are of the neighbouring Kogi State Polytechnic, Itakpe Campus. The male staff of CUSTECH, Osara that was kidnapped is a Data Analyst and not a lecturer as wrongly reported.

“It is also of great importance for the general public to know that the Management of CUSTECH, the Security Unit and the Public Relations Unit are working hand-in-hand with security agents who are already on top of the matter.

“CUSTECH is a science and technology-oriented higher institution bent on raising students that will help advance the course of technology in Nigeria and the world at large.

“The public should therefore not fret over any issue of insecurity as the ivory tower is, on a daily basis, making frantic efforts to secure the students and staff under her care.”