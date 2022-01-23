The Federal Road Safety Corps said some of its officers at the Mowe Unit Command in Ogun State Sector Command on Friday helped an expectant mother on transit to safe childbirth.

This development was confirmed in a statement by Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer, on Saturday.

Kazeem said the assistance became imperative as it saved the lives of the mother and child.

According to him, while on patrol at Mowe, the team, led by Deputy Route Commander Damilola Osiyemi of Mowe Unit Command, assisted a woman who was in labour around 2:30pm.

He said: “The woman, Mrs Ola of No 7, Aiyegbami street in Sagamu, boarded a vehicle with Reg No: FKJ 904 HE from Sagamu.

“She was sighted in labour and she was later rushed to Broad Life Hospital, Olowotedo near NASFAT area, Mowe Ogun State by the team where she was later delivered of a baby girl.”

Kazeem added that the Corps would not relent in its determination to do anything that would safeguard the lives and property of the residents of Ogun State on the road and Nigeria at large.

The statement urged all motorists to desist from breaking traffic rules and regulations to reduce traffic congestion.

It also called on motorists to feel free to seek help from FRSC personnel operating on the highway whenever the need arises.