One Ibadan-based lady has revealed the cause of death of former actress, Folake Aremu, aka Orisabunmi, and her two siblings, Janet Ademola and Steve Onishola.

Recall that Orisabunmi died on Wednesday January 6 and her elder brother, Onishola, died barely 24 hours after, while their youngest sister died on Saturday evening.

According to the lady, the virus has spread in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State.

She said in the Voice Note that was sent to a relative in the United Kingdom: “What a surprise, we too have contracted coronavirus in Ibadan.

“Orisabunmi that died was living in my former neighbourhood and the hospital she died was owned by my church member.

“Orisabunmi’s elder brother died four days ago and their youngest sister who is also the last born died this evening.

“It is funny, in fact the woman (Orisabunmi’s sister) attended the church of one of my sisters.

“They called me this evening that the woman is dead.

“While they were all carrying themselves to different places, that was how they contracted the virus.

“Three siblings from the same parents died within a week.

“We too are facing it here, it is now difficult to go to church now, it is not only there in the United Kingdom, it is here in Nigeria.

“I just believed that the virus is real.

“For three siblings from the same mother to die within a week from COVID-19, I have never heard it before.”