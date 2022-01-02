Adeola Oloko, the spokesperson of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, has spoken about how his boss died.

Oba Adetunji, 93, died in the early hours of Sunday at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Explaining how the monarch passed on, Oloko said: “It was around 1am that Kabiyesi passed on.

“Around 9pm (Saturday), he was first taken to a private hospital before he was carried to UCH Ibadan around 1am.

“Thereafter, he passed on.

“Baba passed on after a brief illness.

“He spent about five to six days at the hospital.”

The Olubadan has since been buried.