The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has told the Nigerian Government how to ensure victory for Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the Director General of the World Trade Organisation.

Okonjo-Iweala, Nigerian’s former Minister of Finance and later Minister of Foreign Affairs, was nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari for the position.

Primate Ayodele, who spoke in a telephone interview with newsmen on Friday, said if all African leaders can reach a consensus and nominate her, she will be victorious because she is the best candidate for the job.

He said: “On WTO, Okonjo-Iweala can win if all African leaders come together to nominate her.

“She is the most qualified, but she needs to be pushed.

“If they can come to a consensus in Africa, she will be victorious.”