How okada riders killed Inspector, injured DPO — Policeman

More facts have emerged on how commercial cyclists in the Isolo jurisdiction of the Lagos State Police Command launched an attack that led to the killing of a Police Inspector and inured the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Isolo Police Station on April 6, 2023.

Spokesman of the Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, said this happened as policemen were enforcing ban on okada.

A police source narrates how it all went down: “Today’s operation was hell at Cele-Ilasa, Mile 2, and Coconut areas.

“We lost one of our men from Ago Okota Division, I guess so.

“Before we could get there, {Aboki} people have killed him and made away with two rifles.

“We tried our best, but we lost one of our men, but we are still here.

“Please any policeman coming towards Ago Okota area, Cele, Ilasa or Mile 2 should be watchful.

“He was with a rifle when they attacked him.

“The CP radioed that we should go after Okada men and bike, so we went out in mass but they were eight in number in his team and they were the people at the front before the rest of us from our Division could get there, he has been killed already.

“As I am here, I can’t even write again because of what my eyes have seen today.

“Most of us that went there from Mushin Division…we were 11 in total, we were given 15 ammunition to be put inside our rifles, and RRS, some of them came with smoke, they have the largest number of ammunition and task force.

“MOPOL also came but still…

“The rest of us are still here and nothing has happened again, but according to the CP, we will go back there in the night.

“Bros you can’t understand.

“I am telling you that his people left him behind.

“He was the only person shooting.

“The rest of them had exhausted their ammunition.

“Even me that I am here, I am not supposed to carry a rifle but I was given a rifle.

“Getting to the place, see how hot the environment is.

“The 15 ammunition that was given to me finished immediately.

“What will I used to protect myself?

“I had to bring out my dagger.”