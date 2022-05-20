How ‘Okada’ riders killed Engineer, our efforts so far — CP

The Lagos State Police Command on Friday paraded the alleged killers of a Sound Engineer, David Imo, who was murdered by commercial motorcyclists, popularly known as Okada riders, on May 12, 2022 in Lekki, Lagos State.

The suspects were paraded at the Command’s headquarters in Ikeja among other suspects arrested across the state.

While parading the suspects. the State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, said six suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of Imoh, who was killed and burnt to death.

The arrested suspects are Dahiru Ayuba, Susan Moses, Christopher Dauda, Joseph Tella, Chigozie Anthony and Sunday Azi.

The police boss further stated that the incident, which occurred on May 12, 2022 at about 6:30pm at Studio 24, Lekki, Lagos, involved an okada rider: Dahiru, who had a quarrel with his passengers: Frank Olatunji and Philip Balogun, over the bike fare.

He said: “In the heat of the argument, Frank Olatunji and Philip Balogun invited the deceased, David Sunday, to mediate only for Dahiru and his cohorts to violently attack him, kill him and set him ablaze.

“Investigations is ongoing, suspects will be charged to court at its conclusion.”

Alabi also emphasised that the Command will not tolerate any act of jungle justice in Lagos.

He said: “There is no jungle justice in our law and anybody found culpable will be dealt with according to the law.

“I have charged all my Area Commanders and DPOs that no citizens will be allowed to take laws into their hands.”

In another development, one Joseph Ashiwobel was arrested for unlawful possession of arms.

He was reported to the police by Aji Augustine of Ibeju Lekki, Lagos, who went to receive food items sent to him by his mother from Cross River State through a driver who mistakenly gave him a sack that was meant to be delivered to someone else.

When he opened the sack, he discovered seven locally made pistols.

He rushed to the nearest police division and handed over the arms.

Upon receipt of the case, detectives embarked on diligent investigation that led to the arrest of one Joseph Ashiwobel.

Alabi said: “On 10th May, 2022, at about 0915hrs, based on available information, a team of detectives of the Lagos State Command swung into action and arrested some armed robbery suspects in their hideout situated around Ojo area of the State and recovered exhibits in their possession.

“The names of these suspects are Gambo Abdulhadi ‘m’ 28years, Eric Komi ‘m’ 19years, Yusuf Ibrahim ‘m’ 15years and Suleiman Alhassan ‘m’ 25years.

“Seven (7) locally made pistols, Sixty-Eight (68) live cartridges, cutlasses, axe, charms, four (4) mobile phones, tortoise and a female bag were recovered from the suspects.

“Investigation is ongoing to apprehend other fleeing suspects in connection with this case and recover more arms and ammunition.

“Also, one Sunday Tomoloju ‘m’ was arrested as the principal suspect in the murder of Ayo Dada and two others who were cult members killed by some suspected rival cult members at Ketu, Mile 12, Lagos.

“On 21st February, 2022, one Sunday Tomoloju and other members of his cult group went on a reprisal mission to avenge their late members, and killed one Adesegun Adesanya ‘m’ a.k.a. Ologodudu.

“Upon receipt of this information, detectives tracked down the principal suspect Sunday Tomoloju ‘m’ in his remote stronghold where he was apprehended.

“During investigation, the suspect made a confessional statement to the commission of the said crime.

“Investigation is still ongoing to apprehend other fleeing suspects in a bid to recover their operational weapons.”

Meanwhile, Alabi has assured Lagosians that the security of lives and property of residents of Lagos State will continue to be at the top of his policing vision for Lagos State.