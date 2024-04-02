How Ogun fashion designer was stabbed to death during fight

In a distressing incident, a fashion designer identified as Sheriff Alabi has allegedly been stabbed to death during a scuffle at Aga-Olowo in Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State.

It was gathered that the incident happened at about 11pm on Saturday during a tailoring graduation party in the community.

According to reports, the deceased and three of his friends: Gbenga Mufutau, Peter Gbesu and Samuel Bolarinwa, were engaged in an argument, which led to a violent scuffle.

It was learnt that efforts made by other people at the graduation to stop the fight from degenerating yielded no positive results as Alabi was eventually stabbed with a broken dish plate.

The stab reportedly left some deep cuts on Alabi’s nose and upper lips, causing other graduation party attendees to rush him to a nearby hospital for treatment, where he subsequently died a day after the scuffle.

Confirming the incident on Monday, the Spokesperson, Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, said some operatives from Ewekoro Division, led by Adelakun Emmanuel, took action immediately by apprehending all the suspects, including the deceased friends who were involved in the fight.

Odutola, a Superintendent of Police, said: “The deceased was a native of Kajola Village.

“He had gone to Aga-Olowo for a graduation party of tailors in the area.

“While the party was ongoing, an argument led them into a violent scuffle.

“The deceased allegedly sustained serious injuries during the fight.

“He was taken to a nearby Femi Clinic in Ago-Olowo, where he was confirmed dead by a doctor on duty.

“Everyone involved in the fight has been arrested, and a preliminary investigation is underway.

“Upon completion, the case will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department.”