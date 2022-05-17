How Nollywood actor, Leo Mezie, died — Colleague

A colleague, Chioma Toplis, has explained the circumstances surrounding the death of Nollywood actor, Leo Mezie.

The popular actress spoke on the news of the death of the popular actor, who died on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

The actor, who had been battling a kidney disease, had a transplant last week.

Toplis, announcing Mezie’s death on social media on Monday, wrote: “Actor Leo Mezie is dead.

“He died on Saturday in Abuja while recovering from kidney transplant.

“His corpse has been moved to Umuahia his hometown. RIP Leo.”