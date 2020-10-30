Officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Republic of Germany in Berlin allegedly spent N248 million without the approval of the National Assembly.

The allegation was contained in a query issued by the Auditor General of the Federation, Anthony Anyine, on the Nigerian Embassy in Germany.

The Auditor General in a petition submitted to the Senate Committee on Public Account, chaired by Senator Mathew Uhrogbide, demanded for the source of the extra budgetary spending by officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Germany.

Part of the query read: “The Embassy (in Germany), over-spent its budget for 2014 in 16 subheads, totalling N248,025,564.88.

“This act of over expenditure by the embassy is a virement by the mission without approval from the National Assembly.

“The Mission through the Permanent Secretary has been advised to abide by the provisions of the financial regulations and extant circular which states that expenditure must be within the amount provided in the subheads.

“It is also necessary that the Embassy should explain the source of the extra funds spent.”

In its written response to the audit query, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: “Some of the subheads where funds were needed, were under-provided for.

“The only fund spent outside the budget was a donation of €5000, made by Julius Berger Nigeria Limited to the Mission as a gift for the National Day Celebration.

“The allocations to sub-heads were not in line with the requirements of the Mission, the cost of services were very high and delayed allocation were grossly responsible for the Mission’s action.

“Mission could not afford to delay payments for services provided to avoid being blacklisted by the host community.”