How Nigerian military coordinated air, ground assault, crushed terrorists in Warari Operation

In a daring and well-coordinated offensive, Nigerian military forces have successfully decimated a large group of terrorists fleeing Zamfara State into Niger State, following a series of precision airstrikes and a fierce ground assault.

Credible defence intelligence sources confirmed to PRNigeria that the joint operation—comprising Nigerian Air Force (NAF) assets and ground troops—was launched under the codename Operation FANSAN YAMMA (OPFY). The mission was triggered after security operatives intercepted communications detailing the movement of terrorists attempting to establish new hideouts in Niger and potentially in Kwara State.

According to intelligence gathered, the terrorists—riding in large convoys of motorcycles—were flushed out of their strongholds in Zamfara by persistent aerial bombardments. In response, a meticulously planned counteroffensive was launched. NAF aircraft executed targeted airstrikes on known routes and forest enclaves, driving the fleeing terrorists into a pre-designated zone where ground forces lay in wait.

Captain David Adewusi, the spokesperson for Operation FANSAN YAMMA, confirmed the success of the operation. He explained that the Air Component provided critical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), enabling ground forces to launch a rapid and lethal assault.

Joint security teams from the Mariga and Zuru axes intercepted the terrorists near the Baban Doka area of Maru Local Government Area (LGA), Zamfara State, as they attempted to infiltrate Ragada and Warari communities in Rijau LGA of Niger State.

A decisive firefight occurred near Inana Village in Rijau, where the troops engaged the terrorists in a coordinated ambush. Multiple terrorists were neutralized in the clash, and a cache of weapons, communication gadgets, and over a dozen motorcycles were recovered. Unfortunately, one gallant soldier paid the ultimate price during the engagement.

The latest success aligns with an earlier PRNigeria report that over 100 bandits were neutralized during a three-hour firefight in the Warari axis, in a previous joint operation involving troops and local vigilante groups. That assault saw the deployment of Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) and high-grade weaponry, resulting in scores of terrorist bodies strewn across highways, farmlands, and forested terrain. Eyewitnesses described the encounter as a fierce but decisive military triumph.

Community members have hailed the military’s renewed momentum, calling the offensive a much-needed reprieve from years of incessant bandit attacks. They, however, urged authorities to bolster security along the exit routes from Warari to Kontagora, Rijau, and Ilorin, to prevent possible regrouping and retaliatory incursions by fleeing criminal elements.

Operation FANSAN YAMMA continues to serve as a flagship mission in Nigeria’s broader strategy to reclaim territories in the North West and parts of the North Central zone from the grip of terrorists and criminal gangs. The military has reaffirmed its commitment to restoring peace and stability and urged citizens to support ongoing efforts by providing timely and actionable intelligence.

This victory is seen as a significant milestone in the fight against banditry and terrorism, and a strong signal that the Nigerian Armed Forces remain resolute in their mission to secure the nation.

