How Nigerian banks built N219t asset empire on depositors’ funds, by Blaise Udunze

In the first quarter of 2025, Nigeria’s 10 largest banks proudly reported a combined total asset base of N218.99 trillion, up from N212.75 trillion at the end of 2024, according to a report by Nairametrics published on May 19, 2025. On paper, it looked like a victory as evidence that the sector remains robust despite inflationary headwinds, exchange rate volatility, and a struggling real economy. But beneath that glossy narrative lies a deeper, more uncomfortable truth that reveals Nigeria’s asset boom is not driven by innovation, real-sector productivity, or capital efficiency; rather, it is fueled largely by customer deposits and balance-sheet inflation.

According to data from the banks’ own filings, about N164.7 trillion, representing roughly 75.2 percent of the N218.99 trillion total asset base, came directly from customers’ deposits. In plain terms, three-quarters of the industry’s celebrated “assets” are actually liabilities owed to the public, which are deposits that banks temporarily hold, not capital they generated or invested productively.

Bank Customer Deposits (N Trillion)

Access Holdings/Access Bank 38.8655

Ecobank (Group) 33.2080

Zenith Bank 22.6818

United Bank for Africa (UBA) 25.6500

FBN Holdings / FirstBank Group 17.2699

GTCO (Guaranty Trust) 10.8923

Fidelity Bank 6.5990

FCMB Group 4.1254

Stanbic IBTC 3.0456

Wema Bank 2.4096

Total N164.75 trillion

This dependency on depositors’ funds reveals a system that looks rich in assets but is, in essence, shallow in innovation and weak in capital depth.

At first glance, the growth appears dramatic, with the sector’s total assets jumping from N170.02 trillion in 2024, representing a 39.6 percent year-on-year rise, to nearly N219 trillion by Q1 2025. Yet, this “growth” is misleading. Much of it stems not from new value creation but from naira devaluation adjustments, inflationary expansion, and paper gains on government securities.

Also Read:

Banks are becoming bigger on paper, not stronger in impact. The so-called asset expansion has not translated into more affordable credit for manufacturers, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), or agribusinesses. Instead, it reflects a financial system more comfortable with passive wealth storage than active economic stimulation.

In simpler terms, Nigeria’s banks are becoming richer without making the economy stronger. Their balance sheets have ballooned, but their capital efficiency, which represents the ability to convert deposits into productive loans, remains weak.

The false appearance of size becomes even more striking when placed in a continental context. As of June 30, 2025, Standard Bank Group of South Africa, Africa’s largest financial institution, reported total assets of R3.4 trillion, equivalent to $191.8 billion. At Nigeria’s prevailing exchange rate of N1,484.50 to $1, that translates to approximately $191.8 billion × N1,484.50 = N284,983 trillion, or roughly N285 trillion. That means a single South African bank now out-values the entire Nigerian banking industry, whose 10 largest lenders collectively hold N218.99 trillion in assets.

The comparison is humbling. It highlights how Nigeria’s asset numbers, while massive in naira terms, shrink dramatically when viewed through a global lens. While Standard Bank’s strength stems from robust capitalisation, efficient risk management, diversified income streams, and strong regional investments, Nigerian banks remain largely driven by deposit inflows, short-term instruments, and FX revaluation surges.

Moreover, the disconnect between banking prosperity and economic stagnation is becoming impossible to ignore. Despite N219 trillion sitting on bank balance sheets, access to credit for manufacturers, small businesses, and startups remains prohibitively difficult. Lending rates are high, collateral demands are steep, and real-sector credit continues to shrink as a share of GDP. Manufacturing’s contribution to GDP remains in low single digits, private sector credit lags behind African peers, and inflation continues to erode the value of naira-denominated deposits. The banks’ “assets” may rise, but they are paper assets, not productive capital, rather figures that comfort shareholders but fail to transform society.

A banking system overly reliant on deposits is inherently fragile. Deposits are short-term and confidence-sensitive and can flee quickly during periods of policy uncertainty. Unlike equity or long-term capital, they offer little cushion against shocks. This overdependence creates an illusion of liquidity but hides structural weakness. Nigeria’s banks may look stable, but their foundations are vulnerable, just like a tower built on shifting sands of depositor confidence rather than the rock of sustainable capital formation.

For Nigeria’s regulators, analysts, and policymakers, the question is no longer how large the banks’ assets appear, but what those assets are doing for the economy. True strength must come from innovation in financial intermediation, capital efficiency, and credit diversification; support for real-sector growth; and regional competitiveness on the African and global stage.

Until Nigerian banks start to convert deposits into genuine development by funding infrastructure, technology, and enterprise, the industry’s trillion-naira balance sheets will remain a false hope of progress without prosperity. Nigeria’s N219 trillion banking booms may glitter, but it is a reflection of financial inflation, not economic transformation. When one South African bank commands more assets than the entire Nigerian industry combined, it is not just a comparison; it is a revelation.

It reveals how far Nigeria must go to move from deposit dependency to capital creation, from paper prosperity to real productivity, and from illusory balance sheet growth to genuine economic strength. Until that shift happens, Nigeria’s banking system will remain what it is today as a trillion-naira illusion shimmering over a weak economic base.

Udunze, a journalist and PR professional, writes from Lagos and can be reached via: blaise.udunze@gmail.com.