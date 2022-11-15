How NDDC Director allegedly obtained over N100m for supplies, fled

A Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Seigha Glasgow, has been charged to court for allegedly defrauding one Chief Henry Ojogho to the tune of N105 million.

This development was contained in court documents made available to The Eagle Online on Monday in Lagos.

According to the court documents, Glasgow, allegedly in conjunction with Mohammed Alfa through ENENI MAGGRETI LTD, sometime in 2015 collected the amount under the pretext of supplying construction equipment, which was never done.

It was revealed that Glasgow, while serving as a Director of the NDDC, absconded from his duty post for two years after the former Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, accused him of acts of corruption.

However, according to the court papers with charge number FHC/ABJ/CR/213/17: “Seigha Glasgow ENENI MAGGRETI LTD and one Mohammed Alfa now at large, sometime in the year 2015 at Lagos within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court with intent to defraud conspired among yourselves to wit: fraudulently obtain the sum of One Hundred and Five Million Naira (#105,000,000) from Chief Henry Ojogho under the guise that you will supply him with some construction equipment and thereby committed an offence under section 8 of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Related offences Act CAP A6 LFN2010.”

Count 2: “That you, Seigha Glasgow, ENENI MAGGRETI LTD and Mohammed Alfa now at large sometime in the year 2015 at Lagos within the jurisdiction of this Honorable court fraudulently obtained the sum of One Hundred and Five Million Naira (#105,000,000) from Chief Henry Ojogho under the guise that you will supply him with some construction equipment and thereby committed an offence under section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Related Offences Act CAP AG LEN 2010.”

Count 3: “That you, Seigha Glasgow on 30th May, 2017 at Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honorable court with intent to defraud issued a dud Cheque of One Hundred and Five Million Naira (N105,000,000) in favor of Chief Henry Ojogho and thereby committed an offence.”





