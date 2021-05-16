A Nigerian lady, Dorothy Edet, has come out to share her heartbreaking story of surviving rape several times.

According to her, the rape started from her childhood.

Edet with newsmen during the funeral of Iniobong Umoren, the jobseeker, who was raped and killed in Akwa Ibom State by a 20-year-old, Uduak Frank Akpan.

Edet recounted how she has been raped by close relatives, strangers as well as people she went to sell her wares to when she was a child.

She said: “My name is Dorothy Edet. I am actually a survivor of rape.

“I understand what it means when people talk about rape.

“I also want to air out my voice.

“At the age of seven, I was gang raped.

“Dressing has nothing to do with rape.

“What a woman wears cannot even push somebody to rape a woman.

“At the age of 10, I remember my Uncle telling my mum he is going to send me to school and that was how they came, took me home and they sexually abused me from 10 to 12 years old.

“At the age of 15, I was raped when I went to sell banana for my mum.

“They finished eating the banana and the groundnut and they still raped me.

“At the age of 20, I was gang raped again when I went to sell garri.

“They raped me, collected the money, collected the Garri.

“At the age of 24, I was raped by my Pastor who said he wanted to do deliverance for me and he did not do the deliverance.

“He raped me.

“Within five days, I was gang raped by a group of thieves who nearly destroyed my body.

“What did people say, don’t say anything.

“They keep telling victims not to say anything.

“Do you know the psychological trauma that they pass through?

“This thing is painful.

“You don’t know what we face.”

Edet stated that she would have been a victim of the guy who raped and killed Iniobong as she got same message but didn’t have money for transportation to attend the fake interview.

She said: “I could have been a victim of this killing because this same guy also asked me to come for an interview.

“I have been searching for a job to survive because what I am having cannot take care of me and my family.

“I needed something better but I thank God I couldn’t attend the interview because I didn’t have transportation.

“That means this guy could have also killed me.

“No one knows what is going on.

“We need to fight rape.

“We need to fight rapists.

“They don’t have a heart.

“They are one of the wicked individuals on earth.

“I wonder how they use to have an erection when they see that you are crying and begging for help.

“They don’t have mercy for anybody.

“This people should not be spared.

“If it is possible, they should be eliminated.

“Just kill them by hanging.

“Giving them life imprisonment, they can be removed from the prison and they would come back to the world to cause more pain and harm to the young people.

“They need to be destroyed.”

Edet says she now has friends who are lesbians and homosexuals because they were sexually assaulted.