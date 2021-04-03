When you talk about Nigerian celebrities who keep their personal lives private despite being in the limelight, music producer and singer, Michael Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy would be top on the list.

Don Jazzy left many of his fans stunned on Instagram after he revealed the reason he is still among the eligible bachelors in the country.

He disclosed that he got married when he was 20 years old to his best friend, Michelle, but got divorced when he was 22 years old because he gave all his time to his music.

He wrote, “For so long, everyone keeps asking me when am I getting married? Well truth is almost 18 years ago, I was 20 and I got married to my best friend Michelle @yarnstaswitch and it was beautiful.

“I loved love and I loved marriage.

“Michelle is soooo beautiful inside and outside with such a soft heart.

“But then me being so young and full of dreams I went and f*cked it up cos I was giving all my time to my Music.

“Music became priority instead of my family. We got divorced when I was 22 and it hurt.

“I am still very much in love with my music and I wouldn’t want to marry another and f*ck it up again.

“So I’m taking my time.

“Why am I just saying this now?? I really like to keep my relationships private actually.

“Past or present.

“But I was watching the Bounce interview with Ebuka which is almost like a tell all interview, and I felt bad skipping this huge part of my life.

“So yeah make una no vex o.”