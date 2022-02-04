How my fiancée dumped me on wedding day – Physically challenged Magistrate

A physically challenged woman, Her Worship, Ifeyinwa Nasiah Okoye, has narrated how her former fiancée failed to show up on their wedding day.

According to the Anambra State Magistrate, all was set for the occasion only for the groom not to show up on the wedding day.

Okoye said the groom told people he suddenly realised that he wouldn’t be able to cope with her condition when they tie the knot, hence his reason for not showing.

In an interview with BBC News Pidgin, Okoye stated that she is currently happily married with three Children.

Okoye, who is a Senior Magistrate in Anambra State, explained that she initially read Sociology first at the university before immediately going back to school to read Law upon graduation.

That decision meant she had to put her National Youth Service Corps on hold till the completion of her Law programme.

According to her, the desire to become a Lawyer was stirred from childhood.

Okoye stated that she wanted to serve as a voice to the voiceless as well as assist physically challenged people in need of help.

She further spoke about how her schoolmates looked down on her and thought they are doing her a favour by talking to her.

However, Okoye noted that she never lets anybody look down on her as taught by her father.

Now Okoye has her eyes set on the Supreme Court or Court of Appeal.

She said: “When I look at the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court, I don’t know anyone who is physically challenged.

“I see myself as the first physically challenged person to reach there.”