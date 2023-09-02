How much is your health worth?, by Sarafa Ibrahim 

Every day, we wake up with thoughts of the big dreams and aspirations we have in life. We think of the educational goals; the dream house and the shinning luxurious car; the target job; and other great things that makes life worth living. But in all these, we usually leave out one important thing that makes any of these expectations worthwhile– and that is our health.

Of course, maintaining one’s health can somehow be financially challenging, and this may be why a lot of people usually leave it out of consideration in their daily pursuits. But the reality, as we can tell from varying experiences in our society, is that health is everything. No matter your goals and aspirations in life, it can only be pursued in a healthy condition.

So, what could be the way out? Although, this question can be dicey, however, a government agency in Osun state, the Osun Health Insurance Scheme (OHIS), offered a definite answer. OHIS was founded in 2018 and structured primarily to provide individuals and families with a comprehensive healthcare plan that not only gives enrollees the benefit of qualitative healthcare but also contributes significantly to the prosperity of the state.

This is because a healthy population will always lead to a productive economy, which will, in turn, yield prosperity. And impressively, the healthcare plan offered by the OHIS is all-encompassing, as it caters for all sectors and segments of the Osun society. Whether you’re in the formal or the informal sector, there is always a plan for you to enjoy a qualitative healthcare service alongside members of your family.

Interestingly, what is required to unlock the immense benefits that the OHIS offers in providing you with good healthcare services is pocket-friendly. As an individual, you can enjoy the benefit of a qualitative healthcare service for a whole year at the sum of N12,066. Yes, you are not mistaken, with N12,066, you can enjoy an all-year-round healthcare service through the OHIS.

With N57,600, a family of six can get the benefit of good healthcare for a whole year on the family package. This means that the father, mother, and four biological children or legally adopted under the age of 18 years will be covered by the OHIS plan for one year that the subscription will last. Isn’t that incredible?

What the above simply showed is that, while maintaining your health could be costly, the OHIS is offering to share in the burden just to ensure you stay healthy. As an enrollee, you will no longer have to worry about how to handle the bill for your health needs or any of your family members included as a beneficiary for basic ailment, because the OHIS got you covered.

On the first look, N12,006 for an individual or N57,600 for a family of six people may seem like a lot of money to subscribe to the OHIS healthcare plan, but a second look will show that the services to enjoy in return far outweigh the cost. Many individuals and families expend huge amounts of money to get drugs or extensive treatment for one ailment or the other, which would no longer be necessary when enrolled in the OHIS healthcare plan.

A healthcare plan, in form and context, holds enormous benefits for individuals and families, and a look at the maths will confirm this. At N12,066, an individual will be contributing about N1,005.50 kobo to access qualitative healthcare service when in need while a family of six people will be paying N4,800 every month for all the members of that family to get the much needed medical attention.

Also Read:How much is your health worth?, by Sarafa Ibrahim

What the numbers simply showed is that we can get the best of healthcare by just contributing as the OHIS plans clearly indicated. Now, the question that should agitate our mind is, what am I waiting for? Residents of Osun, both in the formal and informal sectors, have their questions on getting qualitative healthcare services answered by the OHIS and should not waste time in subscribing to the individual or family comprehensive healthcare package.

At the moment, the OHIS is in partnership with up to 432 healthcare facilities across Osun state. The list of healthcare facilities is comprised of 332 focal primary healthcare facilities, 17 public healthcare facilities inclusive of the University of Osun Teaching Hospital formally known as LAUTECH, and 82 accredited private healthcare facilities. What this means is that wherever you are in Osun state, you will be able to access the services offered by the OHIS.

Clearly, the osun state government through this agency is ensuring quality healthcare package for her citizens at an affordable rate. So, what are you waiting for?

Sarafa Ibrahim writes from Iwo, Osun State.